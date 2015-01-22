FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Govt to order banks to give soft loans to rubber buyers- Bangkok Post
January 22, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Govt to order banks to give soft loans to rubber buyers- Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) and the government will instruct the Government Savings Bank and Krung Thai Bank to provide business operators with soft loans worth 25 billion baht ($768 million) to buy natural rubber from farmers, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

(bit.ly/15BeJZR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5500 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

