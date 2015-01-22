THAILAND PRESS-Govt to order banks to give soft loans to rubber buyers- Bangkok Post

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) and the government will instruct the Government Savings Bank and Krung Thai Bank to provide business operators with soft loans worth 25 billion baht ($768 million) to buy natural rubber from farmers, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

