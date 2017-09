The Securities and Exchange Commission is assessing the financial health of brokerage houses and asset-management companies ahead of next week’s planned “Bangkok shutdown”, while insisting it will be able to handle the situation even if the stock market suffers sharp drops for five consecutive days.

(link.reuters.com/kyh85v)

