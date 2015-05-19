THAILAND PRESS-Siam Commercial Bank turns focus to car loans - Bangkok Post

Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, has ramped up its automobile lending after a slowdown for more than a year, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting President Yol Phokasub.

The bank's outstanding car loans grew 0.3 percent to 169 billion baht ($5.07 billion) quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, but fell 8.9 percent year-on-year. (bit.ly/1QYH3ao)

