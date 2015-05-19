FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Siam Commercial Bank turns focus to car loans - Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Siam Commercial Bank turns focus to car loans - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, has ramped up its automobile lending after a slowdown for more than a year, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting President Yol Phokasub.

The bank's outstanding car loans grew 0.3 percent to 169 billion baht ($5.07 billion) quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, but fell 8.9 percent year-on-year. (bit.ly/1QYH3ao)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.3400 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.