THAILAND PRESS-SCB to increase focus on loans for high-powered vehicles-Bangkok Post

Siam Commercial Bank Pcl will increase its focus on the loan market for high-powered vehicles over the remainder of 2015, and into next year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Narong Srichukrin, head of auto finance and personal loan products. (bit.ly/1fyawKK)

The segment not only provides a greater volume of lending but is also a relatively low-risk operation for the bank, the report said.

