FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Mega state holding company proposed-The Nation
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Mega state holding company proposed-The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s 12-trillion-plus baht ($342.86 billion) state enterprise sector will undergo major reforms if new legislation to set up a holding company to consolidate ownership of an initial 12 major companies sails through the National Legislative Assembly in November, the Nation reported.

The proposed National State Enterprise Corporation would be similar to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, the report said, citing Kulit Sombatsiri, director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office.

The corporation would have PTT, Thai Airways International, TOT, CAT, Krungthai Bank, MCOT , Transport Co, Airports of Thailand, Thailand Post, Thanaluk Pattana Subsin, Bangkok, and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand under its umbrella in the first stage of implementation. (bit.ly/1KKOpeR)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.0000 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.