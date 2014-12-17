THAILAND PRESS-SET says nothing unusual behind sell-off - Bangkok Post

The Stock Exchange of Thailand says it found no irregularities in Monday's stock plunge as battered Thai shares Tuesday extended their six-day skid, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting SET President Kesara Manchusree. (bit.ly/13vOQtp)

The recent drop in the Thai bourse could be put down to panic selling, said Manchusree, adding that algorithmic trading - a system that uses advanced mathematical models to make transaction decisions - contributed minimally to local trading and was not to blame for the steep fall, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)