THAILAND PRESS-Telecoms regulator sees 4G bids to help ring in recovery - Bangkok Post
September 7, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Telecoms regulator sees 4G bids to help ring in recovery - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Auctions of fourth-generation (4G) spectrum in November will serve as a prime mover to help revive Thailand’s sagging economy, with at least 500 billion baht ($13.89 billion) in fresh capital being injected to the system over the next two years, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The figures were based on a study by Chiang Mai University's economics faculty. (bit.ly/1O7jXyE)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 35.9900 baht Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

