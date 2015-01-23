THAILAND PRESS-Thailand expected to move up mobile broadband rank - Bangkok Post

Thailand will become Asean’s second-largest mobile broadband subscriber base after Singapore once the country completes its high-speed fourth generation (4G) network rollout, Bangkok Post reported, quoting an official of telecom network firm Ericsson (Thailand). The country now has the third highest mobile broadband penetration rate in Asean, with 50 million users. Thailand is set to move into second place, surpassing Malaysia.

