THAILAND PRESS-Regulator confirms delay in 4G auctions-Bangkok Post
February 25, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Regulator confirms delay in 4G auctions-Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The national telecommunications regulator has confirmed that the planned auctions for the fourth-generation (4G) spectrum will definitely be postponed due to a delay in forming the national digital economy committee, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Air Chief Marshal Thares Punsri, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). (bit.ly/17VjGgf)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
