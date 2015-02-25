THAILAND PRESS-Regulator confirms delay in 4G auctions-Bangkok Post

The national telecommunications regulator has confirmed that the planned auctions for the fourth-generation (4G) spectrum will definitely be postponed due to a delay in forming the national digital economy committee, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Air Chief Marshal Thares Punsri, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). (bit.ly/17VjGgf)

