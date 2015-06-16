FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-TOT plans to back out of iPSTAR deal - Bangkok Post
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 16, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-TOT plans to back out of iPSTAR deal - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-run telecoms firm TOT Pcl intends to scrap a contract according to which it rents transponder bandwidth from Thaicom’s iPSTAR satellite, as the state telecom’s revenue cannot offset the rental costs, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting TOT board member Djitt Laowattana.

Djitt said the decision came after the TOT board reached a resolution last month to halt the rental of satellite bandwidth from the country's sole satellite service provider, it reported. (bit.ly/1Tp0o70)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

