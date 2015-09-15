THAILAND PRESS-Govt airs doubts over 4G auction - Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong has voiced strong opposition to the telecom regulator’s original plan to auction 25 megahertz of bandwidth on the 1800-MHz spectrum, saying it may not maximise benefits for the industry, the Bangkok Post reported.

His concern signals a strong inclination to sell 30 MHz on the 1800-MHz spectrum at the 4G auction scheduled for Nov. 11, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1iKJl0Y)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)