THAILAND PRESS-Govt airs doubts over 4G auction - Bangkok Post
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 15, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Govt airs doubts over 4G auction - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong has voiced strong opposition to the telecom regulator’s original plan to auction 25 megahertz of bandwidth on the 1800-MHz spectrum, saying it may not maximise benefits for the industry, the Bangkok Post reported.

His concern signals a strong inclination to sell 30 MHz on the 1800-MHz spectrum at the 4G auction scheduled for Nov. 11, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1iKJl0Y)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

