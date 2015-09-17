FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Govt to go ahead with 900MHz auction - Nation
September 17, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Govt to go ahead with 900MHz auction - Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government has given the green light to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to press ahead with the auction of two telecom licences on the 900-megahertz spectrum, the Nation reported, citing a government source.

The source said the government had not granted state-owned telecom firm TOT's request to keep its 900MHz bands after its concession with Advanced Info Service expires on Sept. 30, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1gsETSN)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

