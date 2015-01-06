THAILAND PRESS-Phone users cautiously back mandatory SIM registration plan - The Nation

Many people have voiced their support for the telecoms regulator’s plan to make it mandatory to register all mobile-phone SIM cards for security reasons while expressing cautions against any possible violations of personal rights, The Nation reported. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has said it will ask the Cabinet to approve a plan to register prepaid mobile phone users as part of the national security policy.

