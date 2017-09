The government will act as a mediator in the dispute between the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and some state enterprises over whether they can transfer frequencies to the spectrum licensing body for auction, the Nation reported, quoting Information and Communications Technology Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa. (bit.ly/1x6O03e)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Complied by Bangkok Newsroom)