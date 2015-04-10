FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom allots 30 bln baht for 4G auction bid - Bangkok Post
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 10, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom allots 30 bln baht for 4G auction bid - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned CAT Telecom has set aside at least 30 billion baht ($922 million) to bid on a licence for fourth generation (4G) wireless broadband services together with a foreign strategic partner, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Viroj Tocharoenvanith, the company’s senior executive vice-president.

The state telecoms firm is in talks with South Korea's SK Telecom Co Ltd and a Japanese telecoms company to jointly provide 4G service under the mobile virtual network operator model, the paper quoted Viroj as saying. (bit.ly/1IPmXKM)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

