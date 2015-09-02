THAILAND PRESS-Thai CAT Telecom plans mobile service JV with Tesco Lotus - The Nation

State-owned CAT Telecom plans to set up a joint venture with hypermarket-chain operator Tesco Lotus, the Thai unit of Tesco Pcl, to provide mobile-phone services on a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) basis, The Nation reported, citing CAT’s acting chief executive officer.

An MVNO does not have its own network but leases one from a telecom operator to provide services, the paper said.

