THAILAND PRESS-Thai Beverage sets up venture in East Timor-Bangkok Post
March 9, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Thai Beverage sets up venture in East Timor-Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai Beverage Plc, the food and beverage company owned by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is expanding its business empire to cover East Timor, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Chief Executive Officer Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi.

The expansion is part of a 5 billion baht ($153.56 million) investment that the company will use to broaden its food and beverage lines this year, in an attempt to boost sales by 12 to 15 percent from the 162 billion baht ($4.98 billion) it earned last year. (bit.ly/1Eu2BZ8)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5600 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

