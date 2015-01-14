FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-PM urged to drop tobacco control bill - The Nation
January 14, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-PM urged to drop tobacco control bill - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tobacco farmer associations have urged Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha to put a brake on the tobacco control bill, which is now on its way to a Cabinet meeting, The Nation reported, quoting the associations’ co-ordinator, Kittitas Panaphathong. The bill, if legislated, would increase the minimum age of cigarette buyers from 18 to 20 years, ban the sale of packet-less cigarettes, and prohibit the display of cigarettes at shops and stores.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

