THAILAND PRESS-State-run TOT urged to conduct analysis on changes to AIS concession -The Nation
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2015 / 2:24 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-State-run TOT urged to conduct analysis on changes to AIS concession -The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Information and Communications Technology Ministry has urged state-run TOT to come up with a business plan, plus an analysis of pros and cons of its previous deals to concessions with Advanced Info Service Pcl for the ministry to consider this month, The Nation reported, citing ICT Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa.

After studying the plan, it will be forwarded for Cabinet consideration next month, Minister Pornchai said.

(bit.ly/1TbUiJv)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
