THAILAND PRESS-DTAC urges govt to have clear-cut strategies and goals for digital economy-Bangkok Post
November 27, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-DTAC urges govt to have clear-cut strategies and goals for digital economy-Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government needs to establish clear-cut national strategies and goals for the development of the digital economy if it wants the initiative to get off the ground, said the head of Total Access Communication Pcl, the Bangkok Post reported.

Focusing only on the implementation process will not guarantee success, said Sigve Brekke, interim chief executive of DTAC, the country’s second-biggest mobile operator.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
