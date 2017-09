The planned network collaboration between CAT Telecom and Total Access Communication Pcl is part of the state agency's attempts to end dispute on their network ownership and to pave way for CAT to set up its network infrastructure fund in the future, the Nation reported, citing CAT's acting president Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana. (bit.ly/1rKWaq2)

