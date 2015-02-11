FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom seeks to convert DTAC assets into capital for JV - The Nation
February 11, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAT Telecom’s board will ask the State Enterprise Policy Commission, better known as the superboard, to consider whether it is possible to convert the concession assets of Total Access Communication (DTAC) into capital for the state agency to form a joint venture with the company, The Nation reported, citing a source at the state agency.

The assets under the concession comprise telecommunications towers, a fibre-optic network, a transmission network and cellular base stations.

DTAC also proposed to CAT that it would have an exclusive right to lease all telecom network assets under the joint venture to provide telecom services, while CAT and DTAC would share revenue and dividends from the partnership.

(bit.ly/1vDvbEo)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

