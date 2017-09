The Thai unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp aims to boost more exports in the second half, particularly of pickup trucks, to offset sluggish local sales, the Bangkok Post reported.

Toyota Motor Thailand posted domestic sales of 70,042 vehicles in the first quarter, down by 16.8 percent year-on-year. (bit.ly/1JEb7VE)

