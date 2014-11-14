THAILAND PRESS-True Corp spends $1.3 bln on broadband units - Bangkok Post

SET-listed True Corporation is making a sweeping transformation of its fixed and wireless broadband businesses, spending 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) to overhaul existing network platforms.

The move is aimed at providing a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network that can reach 10 million households or nearly half the country’s 22 million households and expand its fourth-generation (4G) wireless service to cover 80 percent of the population.

