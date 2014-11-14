FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-True Corp spends $1.3 bln on broadband units - Bangkok Post
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 14, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-True Corp spends $1.3 bln on broadband units - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SET-listed True Corporation is making a sweeping transformation of its fixed and wireless broadband businesses, spending 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) to overhaul existing network platforms.

The move is aimed at providing a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network that can reach 10 million households or nearly half the country’s 22 million households and expand its fourth-generation (4G) wireless service to cover 80 percent of the population.

(bit.ly/1urG21l)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 32.8300 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
