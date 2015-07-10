THAILAND PRESS-True Online to invest 33 bln baht on network upgrade - Bangkok Post

True Online, the broadband arm of True Corp, has earmarked 33 billion baht ($973.16 million) for a two-year investment budget starting this year to upgrade its home broadband network to next-generation fibre-optic cable covering 10 million households, Bangkok Post reported, citing True Online's Chief Commercial Officer, Manut Manavutiveth. (bit.ly/1JXNHKS)

