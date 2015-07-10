FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-True Online to invest 33 bln baht on network upgrade - Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 10, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-True Online to invest 33 bln baht on network upgrade - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

True Online, the broadband arm of True Corp, has earmarked 33 billion baht ($973.16 million) for a two-year investment budget starting this year to upgrade its home broadband network to next-generation fibre-optic cable covering 10 million households, Bangkok Post reported, citing True Online's Chief Commercial Officer, Manut Manavutiveth. (bit.ly/1JXNHKS)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.9100 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.