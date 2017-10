link.reuters.com/naj83t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

SC Asset plans 20 bln baht of projects-The Nation

link.reuters.com/maj83t

----

Thailand, Myanmar expect to finalise JV plan in 3-4 mths-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/haj83t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)