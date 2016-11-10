UPDATE 1-Thai developer Pruksa expects market contraction in Q4

* Q4 market seen down 0-5 pct on sluggish consumption

* Bangkok property market expected to recover in 2017

* Pruksa to launch new 18-20 projects in Q4 (Adds details, context on business plan)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pruksa Real Estate Pcl, Thailand's second-largest property developer, expects the property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to contract by zero to 5 percent in the fourth quarter, hit by sluggish consumption.

Demand for housing among locals slowed down as Thais enter a year of mourning following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct. 13, director Prasert Taedullayasatit told reporters.

In the first nine months of this year, the overall market posted pre-sales growth of 4 percent, and a recovery was expected next year, he added.

Based on pre-sales, the value of bookings for property units, the overall market is expected to value at 350 billion baht ($9.99 billion) this year, similar to last year, he said, adding that Pruksa has a market share of 12 percent.

The company aimed to launch about 18-20 projects in the fourth quarter, raising the number of new launches to 70-72 this year, higher than what was planned initially, said Co-Chief Executive Officer Lersuk Chuladesa.

Pruksa is on track to achieve its 2016 revenue target of 51 billion baht, as it will book more income from backlog, which stood at 27.6 billion baht at the end of third quarter, Chuladesa said.

Pruksa, which caters to the middle-to-low income housing market, plans to expand its customer base and increase revenue from high-income customers. They plan to launch four to five premium housing projects worth a combined 9.5 billion baht in the segment next year.

Most property developers posted weaker-than-expected revenues in the third quarter, hit by weak demand and rising expenses related to new launches.

Pruksa on Wednesday posted a 43 percent drop in quarterly net profit, while revenue fell 21 percent from a year earlier.