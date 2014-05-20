FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai central bank may be supporting baht after martial law - dealers
May 20, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Thai central bank may be supporting baht after martial law - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s baht fell against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday after the imposition of martial law by the army, but it steadied later and dealers suspected that was due to intervention by the central bank.

At 0157 GMT the baht was quoted at 32.52/59 per dollar after earlier trading at a low of around 32.64.

“The baht weakened at the opening of the market but after that it started to recover due to dollar sales coming in, and this is believed to be support from the Bank of Thailand,” a currency dealer at a big financial institution said. (Reporting by Satawasin Sataporncharnchai; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Alex Richardson)

