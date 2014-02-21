Unpaid Thai farmers call off airport protest

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thai farmers on Friday called off a planned tractor drive to Bangkok’s main airport to protest against non-payment in a controversial rice subsidy scheme after receiving a government assurance they would get their money, their spokesman said.

The farmers had said they wanted to make a symbolic protest, with no plans to block air traffic as in 2008, when protesters forced Bangkok’s two main airports to close for more than a week.

Former member of parliament Chada Thaiseth, speaking for the farmers gathered in Ayutthaya province, said the farmers had been assured of payment by instalment.