Unpaid Thai farmers call off airport protest
February 21, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Unpaid Thai farmers call off airport protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thai farmers on Friday called off a planned tractor drive to Bangkok’s main airport to protest against non-payment in a controversial rice subsidy scheme after receiving a government assurance they would get their money, their spokesman said.

The farmers had said they wanted to make a symbolic protest, with no plans to block air traffic as in 2008, when protesters forced Bangkok’s two main airports to close for more than a week.

Former member of parliament Chada Thaiseth, speaking for the farmers gathered in Ayutthaya province, said the farmers had been assured of payment by instalment.

Additional reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat, Pracha Hariraksapitak and Prapan Chankaew; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alan Raybould

