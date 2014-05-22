FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai soldiers take protest leader from meeting - witnesses
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thai soldiers take protest leader from meeting - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Thai soldiers on Thursday took the leader of anti-government protests out a meeting of all factions, though the reason was not immediately clear, witnesses said.

Hundreds of extra troops arrived at the venue from where Suthep Thaugsuban, who has been leading more than six months of anti-government protests, was taken away.

An army source said the army commander, who declared martial law on Tuesday, would soon make a statement. (Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Alex Richardson)

