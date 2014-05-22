FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai army tells radio, TV to air only army material
May 22, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Thai army tells radio, TV to air only army material

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s army told all television and radio stations in the country to halt normal programmes on Thursday and only broadcast army material, shortly after it staged a coup to take over the government after months of political turmoil.

“All radio and television stations, satellite and cable, must stop normal programming and broadcast army content until told otherwise,” Winthai Suvaree, a deputy army spokesman, said in a televised statement. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Ron Popeski)

