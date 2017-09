UNITED NATIONS, May 22 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday he was “seriously concerned” by the military takeover in Thailand.

In a statement, Ban appealed “for a prompt return to constitutional, civilian, democratic rule and an all-inclusive dialogue that will pave the way for long-term peace and prosperity in Thailand.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)