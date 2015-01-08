FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTT to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 mln T of LNG a year from Anadarko's Mozambique plant
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Thai PTT to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 mln T of LNG a year from Anadarko's Mozambique plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAYONG, Thailand, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT PCL expects to conclude talks soon to buy 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s planned export plant in Mozambique, the Thai company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

PTT was also still in talks with several other LNG suppliers to secure long-term supplies, Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.

The company had earlier said it planned to import 5 million tonnes a year of LNG in 2015 versus about 2 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.