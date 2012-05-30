FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTT not keen to bid for Peabody's Australia coal asset
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Thai PTT not keen to bid for Peabody's Australia coal asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top energy firm, PTT Pcl has decided to drop a plan to bid for Peabody Energy Corp’s Wilkie Creek coal mine in Australia, a senior PTT executive said on Wednesday.

“After studying the information, we are not interested in that because we think it does not suit us,” Chitrapongse Kwangsukstith, chairman of PTT International Co Ltd, told Reuters.

State-controlled PTT had studied the possibility of buying the asset for some period, but there were several factors that made PTT drop the proposal, Chitrapongse said, without giving details.

Wholly-owned unit PTT International is PTT’s arm for overseas investments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.