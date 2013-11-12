Thailand's PTT Q3 net profit down 14 pct, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top energy firm PTT Pcl reported a 14 percent drop in third quarter net earnings on Tuesday, as lower gas sales and losses from gas subsidies outweighed higher profit from its refinery and petrochemical units.

State-controlled PTT, Asia’s fourth-biggest listed oil and gas company by market value, posted a net profit of 30.9 billion baht ($977 million), down from 35.8 billion baht a year earlier.

The result, which doubled the 12.3 billion baht in the previous quarter, beat the average forecast of 26.48 billion baht forecast of 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares in PTT, valued at $28 billion, have fallen 7.2 percent in 2013, underperforming a 1.5 percent rise in the broader Thai market index. ($1 = 31.6400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anthony Barker)