Thai PTTGC to shut condensate splitter for 38 days in late Oct
September 17, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Thai PTTGC to shut condensate splitter for 38 days in late Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) , Thailand’s largest petrochemical maker, plans to shut down its 70,000 barrel-per-day condensate splitter for 38 days from Oct. 22 to Nov. 28, a senior company official said.

The splitter shutdown was because the company is due to temporarily shut its aromatic plant unit 1 for maintenance during the same period, the official, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to talk to the media, told Reuters.

PTTGC has previously announced the maintenance shutdown of the aromatic unit.

“We have to shut down the condensate splitter because it supplies feedstock to the aromatic plant. There’s no point in running it during the shutdown of the aromatic plant,” he said.

PTTGC operates two aromatic plants with a combined capacity of 2.26 million tonnes a year. The unit 1 has an annual capacity of 1.19 million tonnes.

The splitter mainly processes domestic condensate, and its closure is not expected to have a major impact on the Asia condensate market, a trader said. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

