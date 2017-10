BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - PTT Pcl PTT.BK:

- Plans to sell $1-2 billion of bonds in October/November in overseas markets, Chief Financial Officer Surong Bulakul told reporters.

- Proceeds raised will be used for refinancing and investment plus taking up shares in its subsidary, PTT Exploration and Production (Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)