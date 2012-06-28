FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro crisis forces rethink on Thai PTT investment
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Euro crisis forces rethink on Thai PTT investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Group is reviewing investment plans for two refinery and petrochemical units due to concerns about the global economic impact of Europe’s financial crisis, Prasert Bunsumpun, former chief executive at PTT, said on Thursday.

The two units are IRPC Pcl and PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Prasert, now chairman of both these two, told reporters.

The crisis in Europe has contributed to a drop in global oil prices, which could result in inventory losses, Prasert said. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

