Thai PTT cuts 2015 investment budget by 28 pct, cites global economy
June 27, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Thai PTT cuts 2015 investment budget by 28 pct, cites global economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) - PTT PCL, Thailand’s largest energy firm, has reviewed its strategy and spending for this year and will cut its 2015 investment plan by 28 percent to reflect changes in global economic conditions.

State-controlled PTT said in a filing to Thailand’s stock exchange it has reassessed its investments, which have been hit by declining oil prices and losses from fuel subsidies. PTT reported its steepest quarterly loss on record in the fourth quarter last year.

PTT has cut 2015 investment to 55.66 billion baht ($1.65 billion) from 77.28 billion baht ($2.29 billion) in March, a reduction that comes largely from “the uncommitted overseas investment projects of upstream and natural gas business”, chief executive officer and president Pailin Chuchottaworn said in a statement.

PTT said last December it would invest 85.5 billion baht ($2.53 billion) in 2015.

The firm has also divested a 50 percent shareholding in PTT Polymer Logistics Company Limited (PTTPL), or 6 million shares worth 707 million baht ($20.92 million). PTTPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of PTT that provides logistics services, mainly for its petrochemical subsidiaries.

The divestment is part of the firm’s restructuring policy to “enhance efficiency and effectiveness of supply chain management”.

Tevin Vongvanich will succeed Pailin as chief executive officer of PTT after Pailin’s term ends on Sept. 9. .

PTT is the Asia-Pacific’s sixth-biggest oil and gas firm by market value, at $31 billion. The company and its subsidiaries, led by PTT Exploration and Production PCL, have been looking to buy foreign assets to boost its international profile. ($1 = 33.7900 baht) (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty and Paul Tait)

