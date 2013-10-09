FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
October 9, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PTT resumes work at lightning-hit gas separation plant No. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top energy firm, PTT Pcl, said on Wednesday it had resumed partial operations at its gas separation plant unit 5 earlier than expected.

“The gas plant is 50 percent back to work now,” PTT President and CEO Pairin Chuchottaworn told reporters.

In August, the firm said it would take three to five months to resume operations after a thunderstorm and lightning strike damaged the plant’s waste heat recovery unit.

Reporting by Pisit Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
