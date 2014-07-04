FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's state-run PTT appoints new chairman
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 4, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Thailand's state-run PTT appoints new chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest energy firm PTT Pcl appointed a new chairman on Friday as part of the military government’s attempts to reshuffle the company and reform the country’s state enterprise system.

Piyasvasti Amranand, a former energy minister, was named to the post after a PTT board meeting on Friday, Prajin Juntong, a deputy chief of the ruling military council, told reporters.

Areephong Wongcha-um, permanent secretary of the energy ministry, was appointed as a company director.

Thailand’s military took power in a May 22 coup following months of street protests aimed at removing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Yingluck was found guilty of abuse of power by a court on May 7 and ordered to step down.

The junta, led by army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha, has been scrutinising 56 state-owned companies as part of its attempt to take control of the state enterprise system and its combined assets of 11 trillion baht ($340 billion).

PTT appointed six new directors last month to replace those who had resigned as part of the junta’s reform efforts.

PTT, 51 percent owned by the finance ministry, is the largest revenue contributor to the government, according to the state enterprises planning office. ($1 = 32.3700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.