FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
REFILE-Thailand's PTT sees little impact on fuel demand from flooding
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 9, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-Thailand's PTT sees little impact on fuel demand from flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dropped word in title of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation)

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT Pcl sees no big impact on fuel demand from flooding in the country's south, said a senior executive on Monday.

"There is no expected impact on overall sales in the market," a senior executive in the company told Reuters, adding that the flooding will recede after three to five days.

Almost all of PTT's fuel stations in the south have reopened, he said.

The death toll from the floods stood at 21 on Monday, with more than 330,000 households affected, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.