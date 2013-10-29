FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTTEP Q3 net profit up 1.4 percent, beats forecasts
October 29, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PTTEP Q3 net profit up 1.4 percent, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, reported a 1.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to higher selling prices and foreign exchange gains.

PTTEP, the flagship upstream oil exploration business of state-controlled PTT Pcl, posted a consolidated net profit of $566 million for the July-September quarter, up from $558 million in the year ago period.

That was higher than the 15.8 billion baht ($508 million) average forecast of 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

PTTEP shares, valued at $21.5 billion on the Thai bourse, is keen to buy stakes in Hess assets in Thailand and Indonesia. If PTTEP wins, the acquisition should help boost output, but some analysts have raised concerns about pricing and funding. ($1 = 31.0900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

