FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Thailand's PTTEP buys Hess assets in $1 bln deal - CEO
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 1:40 AM / in 3 years

REFILE-Thailand's PTTEP buys Hess assets in $1 bln deal - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Reuters stock code for PTTEP, adds code for Hess)

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, has bought Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand in a deal worth $1 billion as part of its attempt to boost its gas business, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“The deal is worth $1 billion. We have acquired the whole shares of Hess Thailand Holdings II Limited and Hess Exploration Thailand Company Limited,” Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.