REFILE-Thailand's PTTEP buys Hess assets in $1 bln deal - CEO

(Corrects Reuters stock code for PTTEP, adds code for Hess)

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, has bought Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand in a deal worth $1 billion as part of its attempt to boost its gas business, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“The deal is worth $1 billion. We have acquired the whole shares of Hess Thailand Holdings II Limited and Hess Exploration Thailand Company Limited,” Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Paul Tait)