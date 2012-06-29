Thai PTTEP may review investment if oil falls below $70

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, said on Friday it may review its investment plans if global oil prices fall below $70 a barrel.

“We have prioritised our projects and so far we have not changed our plans because oil prices are at around $90 a barrel,” Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

“We may slow down some projects that have high costs if oil prices dip below $70,” he said.

PTTEP, which has been in a bidding war with Royal Dutch Shell for London-listed Cove Energy, plans to invest about $12 billion in the next five years.

PTTEP is a flagship in the exploration upstream business of PTT, Thailand’s biggest energy firm.

PTT group is reviewing investment plans worth billions of dollars for two refinery and petrochemical units due to concerns about the impact of Europe’s debt crisis on the global economy, the chairman of the units said on Thursday. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)