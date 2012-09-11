FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTTEP shareholders to vote on share sale late Oct
September 11, 2012 / 2:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thai PTTEP shareholders to vote on share sale late Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday it planned to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in late October to approve a $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand’s biggest equity sale ever.

The country’s top oil and gas explorer expected to complete the share sale before Dec. 20, it said in a statement.

PTTEP, a unit of state-controlled energy firm PTT Pcl , postponed a shareholders meeting scheduled for Aug. 24 after some investors expressed concern about the structure of the share issue. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

