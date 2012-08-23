UPDATE 2-Thai PTTEP may change terms of $3.1 bln share sale

* PTTEP says delay not to affect Cove acquisition plans

* PTTEP’s biggest shareholder is supporting fund raising

* CEO says may propose different share allocation

By Khettiya Jittapong and Kevin Lim

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s state-backed PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) has postponed a shareholder meeting called to approve a $3.1 billion fundraising and may change the terms to address minority investor concerns about dilution.

State-controlled energy firm PTT Pcl, which owns 65.29 percent of PTTEP, is backing the capital raising, under which it has the right to subscribe to a proportion of shares equivalent to its existing holding - some 403.4 million in total.

However, the remainder of the issue is being sold as a public offering, leaving minority shareholders worried about competition from other investors and potential dilution of their holding.

“We may propose a different share allocation to the board and then we will reschedule the shareholder meeting,” said CEO Tevin Vongvanich. “We are still confident the share sale will be completed this year.”

PTTEP gave assurances, however, that the delay, coming just a day before the meeting that had been due to take place on Friday, would not hamper its planned $1.9 billion purchase of Cove Energy.

Last month PTTEP won a protracted battle against Royal Dutch Shell to buy Cove, which holds a position in huge natural gas fields discovered off the Mozambique coast.

Some of the proceeds for the rights issue are earmarked to finance the deal, but a bridging loan is in place and the Cove acquisition is not conditional on the share sale.

Hugh Young, managing director of PTTEP shareholder Aberdeen Asset Asia, said he agreed that PTTEP needed to boost its balance sheet before embarking on its African forays, although only time would tell if the venture was the right decision.

Regarding the delay of the shareholders’ meeting, he added: “It was quite rushed but we didn’t ask for more time.”

Aberdeen owns less than 1 percent of PTTEP, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PTTEP, Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, announced the 98 billion baht ($3.1 billion) fundraising last month, seeking funds for global expansion, including the Cove Energy takeover.

That deal is Thailand’s second-largest overseas purchase behind Thai Beverage’s acquisition of a stake in Singapore conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd.

The announcement of the capital increase triggered a slide in PTTEP’s shares, which hit a 10 month low early this month.