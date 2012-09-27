FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTTEP adjusts terms of its $3.1 bln share offer
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 27, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Thai PTTEP adjusts terms of its $3.1 bln share offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Thursday it has changed the terms of its $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand’s biggest equity sale ever, after minority shareholders expresssed concerns about potential dilution.

PTTEP, the country’s top oil and gas explorer and a unit of state-backed PTT Pcl, said in a statement all of its share issue of up to 650 million new shares will be offered to existing shareholders and any unsubscribed shares would not be allocated to PTT.

An extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve the sale that will help finance its global expansion and secure oil and gas reserves has been set for Oct. 29. It had originally been scheduled for Aug. 24.

Under its prior plan, PTTEP was to offer up to 650 million new shares. Of those, 403.4 million shares would be taken up by parent PTT to maintain its 65.29 percent stake, while 214.44 million would be offered to the public.

Another was 32.16 million shares was set aside for over-allotment. ($1 = 30.96 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.