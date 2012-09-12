FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTTEP to boost output from Oman project in October
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Thai PTTEP to boost output from Oman project in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production plans to increase its output of crude and condensate from its Oman project to 5,000 barrels per day in October, the company said on Wednesday.

The additional output, which includes about 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, would be the result of the drilling of seven wells during 2011 and 2012, Chief Executive Tevin Vongvanich said in a statement.

Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer also planned crude oil exploration in Block 44, which covers about 1,162 sq km and is located 300 km west of Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Its unit, PTTEP Oman Co Ltd, is the operator, with a 100 percent interest in the project. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.