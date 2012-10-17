FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai PTTEP cuts 2012 sales growth forecast to 4 pct
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai PTTEP cuts 2012 sales growth forecast to 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) :

* 2012 sales volume will rise 4 percent, lower than previous forecast, due to a delay in start-up of the Montara field in Australia to early 2013, Chief Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters

* Expects third-quarter petroleum sales to rise 10 percent from the second quarter, with selling prices close to the previous quarter

* PTTEP has expected sales volume of 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012, up about 7 percent from a year earlier; it had earlier planned to start up the Montara field in late 2012 (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
